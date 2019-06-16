UVAS in top 200 universities of world

LAHORE: The scientists of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) are executing 141 research projects worth Rs 1.5 billion, won from national and international funding agencies. In sports, it got the third position among public sector universities while the fifth position in all public and private varsities of country. This was stated by vice chancellor of UVAS Prof Talat Naseer Pasha. He said that UVAS was also among top ten universities of the country, according to the HEC overall ranking.