close
Mon Jun 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 17, 2019

32 teachers, four principals of Kohistan honoured

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 17, 2019

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department has awarded cash and commendation certificates to 32 teachers, including four principals of government higher schools of Kohistan, for performance during the last one year.

A ceremony was held at the jirga hall in Dasu, the district headquarters of Upper Kohistan, where Deputy Commissioner Hamidur Rehman gave away the cash awards of Rs1.8 million and certificates to 28 teachers and four principals of different schools.

The principals, who received the cash prizes and certificates, included Waleed Khan, Noor Mehmood, Ahmad Khan, and Hidayatullah.

The district education officer of Kohistan, speaking on the occasion, said the performance of teachers and principals of as many as 240 schools was found appreciable.The deputy commissioner said the government wanted to develop the underdeveloped districts of the province and that is why it had started an evaluation process to encourage the teacher community.

“Kohistan, which once was considered a less developed district in the education sector, is now rapidly progressing,” he added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan