Four POs, facilitators arrested

KARAK: The police said they have arrested the ringleader of kidnappers and proclaimed offender Kifayatullah alias Patto after a brief encounter.

The police said a hand-grenade and a Kalashnikov rifle were also recovered from him.

Taking action on a tip-off, a police party led by Station House Officer Rihanullah raided the hideout of the outlaw Kifayatullah in the remote Shagi Lawagher area in the limits of Karak city police station.

The police said the PO opened fire on the raiding party, which was promptly returned. After a brief encounter, they said, Kifayatullah surrendered to the police.

They said the PO was wanted to the Karak police in a murder case of an army soldier Rehmanullah. Cases under different sections of the law were registered against him.

Meanwhile, the police also arrested three proclaimed offenders identified as Khayal Badshah, Tariq Nawaz and Faizullah and four facilitators of the POs. Two pistols of 12 bore and 30 bore and dozens of cartridges were recovered from them. Cases were registered against them under relevant laws.

Picnicker drowns in lake

A 17-year old picnicker drowned in Changhoz Latamber dam while swimming in a lake on Sunday.

The police sources said Yasir along with his friends had gone to Changhoz dam for a picnic. They were swimming in the dam and Yasir drowned when he slipped into deep water.

The local divers fished out the body after hectic efforts. Local elders including Sakhi Marjan and Ziaullah have asked the district administration to ban swimming in the dam under section 144 to save precious lives.

220 power pilferers arrested

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) arrested 220 power pilferers during the ongoing operation against the electricity stealing and registered cases against 15 persons.

Talking to reporters on Sunday, Pesco Sub-divisional Officer Zafar Iqbal Khattak said that operation against power thieves continued in all areas of the district, which was yielding results. He added that 220 persons using direct hooks were arrested in a day in different areas of Takht-e-Nusrati during operation. The official said cases were registered against 15 power thieves.

He urged the people to get power meters installed and pay monthly power bills regularly so they could get uninterrupted electricity supply.