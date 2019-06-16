close
Mon Jun 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 17, 2019

Woman hit to death

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 17, 2019

LAHORE: An elderly woman, unidentified so far, died in a road accident in the Shafiqabad area on Sunday. The woman was hit and killed by an unidentified vehicle.

Body found: A 60-year-old man was found dead in the Lytton Road police area on Sunday. Passersby spotted his body near Janazgah and informed police. The man, yet to be identified, was an addict, police claimed and suspected he might have died of an overdose of drugs.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan