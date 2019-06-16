Woman hit to death

LAHORE: An elderly woman, unidentified so far, died in a road accident in the Shafiqabad area on Sunday. The woman was hit and killed by an unidentified vehicle.

Body found: A 60-year-old man was found dead in the Lytton Road police area on Sunday. Passersby spotted his body near Janazgah and informed police. The man, yet to be identified, was an addict, police claimed and suspected he might have died of an overdose of drugs.