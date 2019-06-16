Industrial estate body office-bearers

NOWSHERA: Mohammad Ashfaq Paracha was elected as president and Immaduddin as general secretary of the Risalpur Industrial Estate.

A meeting of the industrialists was held at the Risalpur Industrial Estate. The participants of the meeting unanimously elected the new office-bearers of the association. Aman Khan was elected as senior vice-president, Fayyaz Bacha as vice president, Kashif Nawaz as joint secretary, Fida Khan as finance secretary and Akbar Hussain as information secretary.