Mon Jun 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 17, 2019

Industrial estate body office-bearers

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 17, 2019

NOWSHERA: Mohammad Ashfaq Paracha was elected as president and Immaduddin as general secretary of the Risalpur Industrial Estate.

A meeting of the industrialists was held at the Risalpur Industrial Estate. The participants of the meeting unanimously elected the new office-bearers of the association. Aman Khan was elected as senior vice-president, Fayyaz Bacha as vice president, Kashif Nawaz as joint secretary, Fida Khan as finance secretary and Akbar Hussain as information secretary.

