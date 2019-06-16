Crackdown on polythene bags continues

PESHAWAR: The crackdown against the use and sale of polythene bags is in full swing throughout the province.

As per the directives of the chief minister, the crackdown against the manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers of polythene bags is underway to bring an end to the use of polythene bags.

According to a handout, the chief minister had banned the use and manufacturing of polythene bags during the recent cabinet meeting. The district authorities and administrations have launched a crackdown throughout the province. The communiqué said that so far two plastic bag manufacturing factories have been sealed in Town-III in Peshawar and three factories sealed in industrial area in Hayatabad.

All the wholesalers and retailers of polythene bags have closed businesses in the provincial capital.

The wholesalers and retailers in Swat, Kohat, Charsadda and Malakand districts have shut down outlets. The Khyber district has been declared polythene-free. The biodegradable shopping bags have also been made available as part of the drive. Three plastic bags manufacturing factories have been sealed in Abbottabad and a total of 500 kg bags confiscated. All tourist spots in the province have also been declared polythene free. The drive will be carried out in the coming weeks and the chief minister would be briefed about the progress so far made.