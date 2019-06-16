tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANCHESTER: Pakistan cricket team skipper Sarfraz Ahmed yawning during fielding against India on Sunday. He was noticed yawning on the field three times during Indian innings. A video has appeared which shows some members of Pakistan team consuming Sheesha at a bar at 2:00am on Saturday night. Before that, Pakistani players attended a dinner hosted by a Pakistani businessman.
