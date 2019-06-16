close
Mon Jun 17, 2019
June 17, 2019

Yawning

Top Story

 
June 17, 2019

MANCHESTER: Pakistan cricket team skipper Sarfraz Ahmed yawning during fielding against India on Sunday. He was noticed yawning on the field three times during Indian innings. A video has appeared which shows some members of Pakistan team consuming Sheesha at a bar at 2:00am on Saturday night. Before that, Pakistani players attended a dinner hosted by a Pakistani businessman.

