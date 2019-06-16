Changes in Pak Army top brass

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army on Sunday announced postings and transfers of three-star officers, appointing Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed as new Director General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, who belongs to Baloch Regiment and was serving as Adjutant General at the General Headquarters (GHQ), would replace Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir Shah who would take over charge of Corps Commander of Gujranwala. Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed as Major General had served as Director General Counter Intelligence in the premier intelligence agency.

Lieutenant General Aamir Abbasi, who is senior among officers reshuffled on Sunday, was serving as Commander of Gujranwala Corps, has been given new posting of the Quarter Master General, Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, who was promoted as three-star General in April last along with Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood, Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas and Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, has been appointed as Adjutant General in the GHQ. Prior to getting new posting, Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad was acting as Vice Chief of General Staff at the GHQ.

Lieutenant Gen Moazzam Ejaz, who hails from the Corps of Engineering, has been appointed Engineer-in-Chief at the GHQ.