3 killed in Swat road accident

MINGORA: Three people, including two girls, were killed and another injured when a pick-up vehicle plunged into a deep ravine in Madyan area in the Swat district on Sunday. It was learnt that the vehicle was heading to Madyan when the driver lost control over the steering wheel while negotiating a sharp turn and it fell into a gorge. Shah Nazar, Sheema Bibi and Azra Bibi were killed in the accident. Nisarul Haq was injured in the mishap. The dead and injured were taken to the civil hospital in Madyan. The bodies of the victims were handed over to the relatives after carrying out the post-mortem.