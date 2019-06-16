close
Mon Jun 17, 2019
June 17, 2019

Wasa employee caught for pilfering electricity

National

FAISALABAD: An employee of the Wasa was caught for pilfering electricity in the area of Nazimabad subdivision. The Fesco spokesman said on Sunday that the Fesco Task Force under the supervision of Nazimabad Division XEN Nadeem Akbar Kahlon conducted a snap checking at Wasa quarters on Jhang Road and found Wasa employee Muhammad Aslam red-handed while stealing electricity. The Fesco team removed his electricity supply meter and imposed a total fine of Rs 250,000 on him by issuing detection bill. A report has been lodged in the police station for registration of a case against the accused, he added.

