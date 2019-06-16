SHOs transferred

SARGODHA: District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera has transferred five station house officers (SHOs) of different police stations and suspended Muhafiz Squad in-charge over poor performance.

The police spokesman said that Tarkhanawala police SHO Awais Gujjar had been transferred and posted as Sillanwali police SHO, Inspector Afzal Lali already posted at Police Lines had been posted as Shahpur Sadar police SHO.

Inspector Sahib Khan presently working at Police Lines had been posted at Shahnikdar police station and Inspector Iftikhar Ahmed as Bhalwal Sadar police SHO. Sub-Inspector Farooq Hasnat working as Silanwali police SHO was posted as Kotmomin police SHO. The DPO suspended Muhafiz Squad incharge Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Fahad Bilal over poor performance.