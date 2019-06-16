close
Mon Jun 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 17, 2019

Labourer killed, 3 hurt in roof collapse

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 17, 2019

GUJRANWALA: A labourer died while three others sustained injuries when the roof of an under-construction house collapsed at Madu Khalil on Sunday.

Labourers were busy working in an under-construction house when suddenly its roof collapsed. As a result, Muhammad Iqbal, Mukhtar, Iftikhar and Faizan came under the debris and sustained injuries. They were rushed to a hospital where Iqbal succumbed to his injuries.

TORTURED TO DEATH: A youth was tortured to death allegedly by his father over a domestic issue at Kamoke on Sunday.

Bilal, 25, quarreled with his father accused Nazir over a domestic issue. Later, the accused along with his other sons allegedly attacked Bilal with sticks. As a result, Bilal sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot. Police have arrested the accused and started investigation.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan