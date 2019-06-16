Labourer killed, 3 hurt in roof collapse

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUJRANWALA: A labourer died while three others sustained injuries when the roof of an under-construction house collapsed at Madu Khalil on Sunday.
Labourers were busy working in an under-construction house when suddenly its roof collapsed. As a result, Muhammad Iqbal, Mukhtar, Iftikhar and Faizan came under the debris and sustained injuries. They were rushed to a hospital where Iqbal succumbed to his injuries.
TORTURED TO DEATH: A youth was tortured to death allegedly by his father over a domestic issue at Kamoke on Sunday.
Bilal, 25, quarreled with his father accused Nazir over a domestic issue. Later, the accused along with his other sons allegedly attacked Bilal with sticks. As a result, Bilal sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot. Police have arrested the accused and started investigation.
