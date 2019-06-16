5 killed, 15 injured as van cylinder explodes after hitting coach

NAROWAL: Five persons, including two women, were killed while 15 others sustained serious injuries when a gas cylinder of a van exploded after colliding with a coaster near Adda Dhabliwala on Zafarwal-Narowal Road on Sunday.

According to local police, due to gas cylinder explosion, both vehicles caught fire, which caused the deaths of five passengers and injuries to 15 others.

DHQ Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Latif Afzal told media that five charred bodies were brought to the hospital and they could not identified. He said that their identification would be established after DNA tests. Rescue 1122 said that the injured were identified as Bilal, Kalsoom, Amanat Ali, Rehana Kausar, Kishwar Sultana, Shafqat Ali, Nazli, Safia, Maqbool Bibi, Zubaida Bibi, Junaid, Attia, Shameem Shahid and Sher Ali.