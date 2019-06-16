DC for finalising flood emergency plan

SARGODHA: Deputy Commissioner Salwat Saeed directed all the departments concerned to finalise a flood contingency plan well before the time. She said this while chairing a meeting here on Sunday. ADC-G Capt Shoaib Ali, District Officer Health Dr Sohail Asghar and the representatives of Civil Defence, Rescue 1122, Irrigation, Livestock, Municipal Corporation, Highway, Revenue and police, attended the meeting on Sunday. The DC said that keeping in mind the rains forecast and expected increase of water inflow in rivers, the concerned departments should ensure foolproof arrangements in this regard. All departments should conduct mock exercises to train their officials how to save lives and property of people in flood situation, the DC added. The meeting also directed the health officials to ensure the provision of snake biting vaccine at all hospitals. The local departments and all tehsil officers had also been directed to use schools, colleges and other safe places for the protection of the masses during flood.