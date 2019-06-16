Man poisoned to death by father-in-law

PAKPATTAN: A man was allegedly poisoned to death by his father-in-law here on Sunday. Reportedly, Muhammad Akhtar’s wife quarreled with her husband and started living with her parents. On the day of the incident, Akhtar went to the house of his in-laws to get back his wife but his accused father-in-law allegedly poisoned him to death. Police have registered a case.

POWER OUTAGES: People are facing problems due to long hours unscheduled loadshedding in the city and its adjoining areas. The power supply remained suspended for many hours created problems for the people. The power outages also caused water shortage in various areas of the city. The people have demanded the authorities look into the matter to resolve it.

DEPRIVED OF CASH: A man was deprived of cash here on Sunday. Muhammad Yousaf of Faisalabad was traveling on a bus when an unidentified accused stole cash from his pocket.

BODY FOUND: The dead body of a farmer was found from fields here on Sunday. Some passersby spotted the body of Basharat Ali of Chak 155-EB and informed the local police. The police have started investigation.