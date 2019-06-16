Plan to conserve Hazrat Shah Ali Akbar mausoleum

MULTAN: The Punjab government has approved Rs 30 million proposal for the conservation of five centuries old mausoleum of Hazrat Shah Ali Akbar (RA) and a sum of Rs 5 million had been allocated for it in the budget 2019-20.

The funding of Rs 5 million was a part of annual development plan (ADP) in the Punjab budget 2019-20, said Archaeology Department Multan incharge Malik Ghulam Muhammad. He said that PC-1 of the project and its detailed cost estimation would soon be completed for its execution. Saint Hazrat Shah Ali Akbar (RA) was a descent of Hazrat Shamsuddin Sabzwari (RA) and the mausoleum was built in 1585, he added. He said that the interior of the monument had been damaged considerably by the smoke of mustard oil lamps and the candles smoke had spoiled the fresco painting or Naqashi work and lime plaster. Internally, he added, there were original specimens of Naqashi though all in very precarious position and some of the rarest examples were Arabic designs in relief which could be seen in the interior walls. The floor of the tomb was laid in bricks on edge, he told. The plan proposes underpinning with fine dressed brick masonry at the salt affected parts of walls, providing and fixing wooden Jaalies of Shisham wood, restoration of old wood doors, providing and inserting Shisham wood beams in brick masonry, application of lime plaster on exterior and interior of dome, restoration of Fresco work, Stucco tracery work, glazed kashi tile work, upgradation of platform and graves, brick flooring, and electrification of tomb, he added.

134 power pilferers caught: The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 134 power pilferers during operations across the south Punjab, an official said on Sunday.

The Mepco teams accompanying by task forces raided different places at Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 221,000 units, the Mepco spokesman said.