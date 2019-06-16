Persuasive techniques planned for polio vaccination

LAKKI MARWAT: The district administration has decided, in principle, to use persuasive techniques to convince parents to get children immunised against polio.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting held at the district headquarters complex Tajazai on Sunday with Deputy Commissioner Jehangir Azam Wazir in the chair.

Officials of the health and line departments and partner organisations were in attendance. The meeting discussed and finalised arrangements for the anti-polio drive commencing from today.

The participants took up matters pertaining to anti-polio drive with special focus on ensuring coverage of refusal cases and stressed the need for sensitizing parents about usefulness of oral polio vaccine. They said that all-out efforts would be made to restore confidence of the people to eliminate the crippling disease from the district.

Jehangir Wazir said that his administration would neither use force nor register FIRs (first information reports) against parents unwilling to get administered anti-polio drops to kids.

He said that oral polio vaccine was safe for the children and that the refusal cases would be tacked through persuasion techniques and holding dialogue with reluctant parents.

The official asked health experts, religious scholars, teachers and administration officials to let people especially parents believe that only two drops of oral polio vaccine in every round could save their kids from lifelong paralysis. The official said that Lakki Marwat district was danger zone as several confirmed polio cases had been reported in Bannu division.

He warned that negligence and carelessness on part of government officials and field workers engaged in anti-polio drives would not be tolerated.

The official called upon parents, clerics, elders and people from all walks of life to extend a helping hand to the health department and partner organisations to eradicate polio.

Meanwhile, district health department formed 850 teams to immunize around 1,95,125 children under the age of five year against crippling disease.

An official said that around 205 area supervisors had been appointed for effective supervision of anti-polio drive wherein 758 mobile teams would launch door-to-door activity.

He said that 51 fixed teams would administer drops to children in health facilities.

The official said that 31 transit teams would vaccinate children at busy public places and bus stands while 10 roaming teams would administer the vaccine to the kids of nomads and Afghan families.

The official said that vaccinators would be provided with foolproof security by police department so as to enable them to perform duty without facing any trouble.