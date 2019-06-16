KP govt moves court after advisers, special assistants suspension paralysed functions

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has filed an application in the Peshawar High Court (PHC) seeking recall of the court order on suspension of three advisers and two special assistants to the chief minister as the verdict paralysed functions of the provincial government.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Advocate General, Abdul Latif Yousafzai, filed the application requesting the court to fix the case for hearing today. The court order was made without serving notice to the government and the respondents.

The application pointed out that the writ petition was not maintainable as a similar petition on the same grounds and facts filed in 2013 was not pressed and thus dismissed.

“The petitioner has challenged the law as is evident from the prayer clause reproduced, herein above, such being the position, no interim relief can be granted as there is presumption that every law is legally made,” the application noted. It added that the Supreme Court of Pakistan has held in a judgment that the court shall save the law rather than destroying the same.

It was submitted that where a law is challenged on the grounds of being ultra vires to the law or Constitution, it has been held by Supreme Court that no interim relief can be granted as law has to be taken as validly made and operative till it was otherwise declared.

The application pointed out that no notice was issued to the government or the respondent advisers and special assistants while suspending their notification of appointment and on this ground also the suspension order needed to be recalled.

It was submitted that the petitioner had not challenged the vires of the Act No VI 1989 known as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Advisers and Special Assistants to the Chief Minister (Appointment|) Act, 1989 under which the respondent advisers and special assistants were appointed.

“The petition is not maintainable as the appointment of the advisers and special assistants were made in accordance with the law and Constitution. It was prayed that by accepting the application the case be fixed for early hearing and the suspension order is recalled,” the Advocate General said.

The PHC on June 13 suspended the appointment of three advisers and two special assistants to the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A bench comprising Justice Ikramullah Khan and Justice Mussarat Hilali issued the order after the preliminary hearing of a petition filed by Awami National Party MPA Khushdil Khan, stating that the advisers and special assistants could not be assigned executive functions under the Constitution. The petitioner requested the court to declare the relevant law and rules dealing with such appointments as unconstitutional.

The court had fixed July 26 for the next hearing with the direction that the respondents, including the KP governor and the chief minister through their principal secretaries, and the five advisers and special assistants should file comments.

The bench directed that the notifications issued on September 13, 2018 and January 22 this year through which the said five appointments were made should remain suspended till further orders.

Through the first notification, the KP governor on the advice of the chief minister had appointed Ziaullah Bangash as advisor to the chief minister for elementary and secondary education, Himayatullah Khan as advisor for energy and power, Abdul Karim Khan as special assistant for industries and commerce and Kamran Khan Bangash as special assistant for science and technology and information technology.

Through another notification on January 22, Ajmal Wazir was appointed advisor with the task of supervision and coordination of merged districts affairs and spokesperson for the provincial government.

Khushdil Khan, the petitioner who is also a former deputy speaker and senior lawyer, requested the court to strike down the KP Advisers and Special Assistants to the Chief Minister (Appointment) Act, 1989, and Rule 33A of the Rules of Business, 1985, being inconsistent with the provisions of the Constitution.

He also requested the court to declare the appointments under the provisions of the said Act as illegal and unconstitutional.

Khushdil Khan argued that under Article 129 of the Constitution the executive authority of the province should be exercised in the name of the governor by the provincial government consisting of the chief minister and provincial ministers, who shall act through the chief minister.