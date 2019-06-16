Economic Security Council in the making

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to step up its efforts to improve country’s deteriorating economy and for the purpose decision has been taken to constitute the ‘Economic Security Council’ (ESC) to deal with economic downturn.

According to an electronic media report, the council will consist of civil and military leadership. The council will be headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan himself, while Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the finance secretary will serve as council members. Three more members will be added to the council.

The ESC will oversee economic policies and international agreements, the report added. Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Hafeez Shaikh wasn’t responding the query till late evening as his cell phone was not attending the call. Finance Ministry’s spokesperson Khaqan Najeeb also didn’t come up with his reply when a message was dropped for him on Sunday evening.