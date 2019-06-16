Canadian teenager beaten in Stuttgart final

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
STUTTGART: Canadian rising star Felix Auger-Aliassime’s wait for a maiden ATP title was extended on Sunday as the teenager was beaten by Italian Matteo Berrettini in the Stuttgart final.
The 18-year-old has risen to 21st in the world rankings this season, but fell to his third defeat from as many finals, as Berrettini won 6-4, 7-6 (13/11). The victory in the grass-court Wimbledon warm-up was the 30th-ranked Berrettini’s third title, after triumphs on clay in Gstaad last year and Budapest in April. Auger-Aliassime is one of a number of Canadian youngsters climbing through tennis ranks, including Denis Shapovalov and Bianca Andreescu.
STUTTGART: Canadian rising star Felix Auger-Aliassime’s wait for a maiden ATP title was extended on Sunday as the teenager was beaten by Italian Matteo Berrettini in the Stuttgart final.
The 18-year-old has risen to 21st in the world rankings this season, but fell to his third defeat from as many finals, as Berrettini won 6-4, 7-6 (13/11). The victory in the grass-court Wimbledon warm-up was the 30th-ranked Berrettini’s third title, after triumphs on clay in Gstaad last year and Budapest in April. Auger-Aliassime is one of a number of Canadian youngsters climbing through tennis ranks, including Denis Shapovalov and Bianca Andreescu.