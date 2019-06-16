‘Pak women all prepared for Fed Cup’

Raheel, Malik elected PLTA chief, secretary

By Our correspondent

LAHORE: Dr Raheel Siddique (Secretary HEC) and former Davis Cupper Rashid Malik have been elected president and secretary respectively during the elections of the Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) held here at Defence Club Lahore.

PLTA management and representatives of divisions and affiliated units attended the election meeting. The representatives from Sports Board Punjab (SBP), Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) and Punjab Olympic Association (POA) ware also present on this occasion. Beside President Dr Raheel Siddique and Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), Rai Zahid Zafar was elected as finance secretary for the next four-year term. In last four years, the PLTA conducted more than 40 activities including Punjab ranking, national ranking, ITF seniors and junior tennis initiative camps.

In upcoming years, it is hoped that the PLTA under Dr Raheel and Rashid Malik will work hard for the promotion of tennis in Punjab and also arrange many more tennis activities across the province, said the PLTA representatives and also congratulated the association for holding a record number of tennis events last year.

Meanwhile former Davis Cupper Rashid Malik has said that Pakistan women players have prepared well for Fed Cup 2019 but for getting further better results, there is a dire need to provide them international exposure and long-term trainings to get better results.

Talking to the media here on Sunday former Davis Cupper Rashid Malik disclosed that although Pakistan women team comprising Sara Mansoor, Sara Mehboob, Meheq Khokhar and Noor Malik are good ones and prepared well for the mega event, yet the real issue is that our opponents are far superior as they were heavily invested and played a great number of international events and trained well in the longer camps before entering this tournament, so they will surely have better chances than us.

“I have observed training of our women team in Islamabad, which is preparing for Fed Cup to be held in Malaysia. The preparation is not bad as the girls have worked really very hard but they could have been better if the camp was for bit longer,” he added. Malik said that the opponents are tough and a lot of their girls are ranked quite high in WTA Ranking. “Sabina Sarapova of Uzbekistan is ranked 171 in the world highest in this event. She has beaten Sania Mirza before also. Our girls have to be mentally tough to win matches. I have full faith if they play to their potential, they can do well.”

He suggested that Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) should focus more on women tennis so that they should win more medals for Pakistan in SAF Games and other international events. “Our focus should be also on U-10 and U-14 girls and boys, if we want our country to be in top countries in Asia.

“Now is the time, we need to get sponsors for these young players so that they may fight in tournaments abroad to get mentally ready for big events. Even Aisam did the same thing, playing a lot of international tournaments. In his case, he has full support of his father from childhood and kept on supporting him till he made his position in that standard. Everyone is not that lucky to give such a support to his child. So we need to help those talented kids, who can't afford to play such an expensive game,” he added.