Mon Jun 17, 2019
AFP
June 17, 2019

Amir warned twice

Sports

AFP
June 17, 2019

MANCHESTER: Pakistan spearhead Mohammad Amir faced the prospect of being removed from the attack before completing his overs in a key World Cup match against arch rivals India after receiving two official warnings for running on the pitch in his first spell at Old Trafford.

The left-arm quick was officially warned by Australian umpire Bruce Oxenford in the third and fifth overs of Sunday’s match.One more such warning, from either Oxenford or fellow standing umpire Marais Erasmus, would have seen Amir removed from the attack and unable to bowl again in this match.

Bowlers must not run on to the protected area near the stumps after delivering the ball so as not to unfairly scuff up the surface and make batting more difficult when the bowling is from the other end. Amir conceded just eight runs in his opening four overs.

