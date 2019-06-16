Are Asif and Shaheen ‘railu kattas’ in Imran’s book?

MANCHESTER: Pakistan’s players woke up here on Sunday to a series of tweets from Prime Minister Imran Khan with a clear message that Sarfraz Ahmed should rely on specialists rather than ‘railu kattas’ who rarely perform under pressure.

Whether Imran, a former Pakistan captain who is also figurehead of the country’s cricket board, should have tweeted such a controversial statement just hours before Pakistan’s all-important World Cup clash against old foes India remains debatable. It also remains to be seen as to how Sarfraz and his teams will respond to the PM’s remarks.

But the Pakistani players did look tense as they trained here at Old Trafford ahead of the much-anticipated match. While a visibly-relaxed Virat Kohli and his Indian team exhibited their football skills on one side of the ground, Pakistani players were seen doing some serious fielding drills.

Back in a crowded press box, some were wondering as to who were the players in the Pakistan who fit the description of ‘railu kattas’. Asif Ali, who has flopped miserably in this World Cup, was the obvious suspect. Some people thought that it could also be Imad Wasim, but the all-rounder didn’t feature in Pakistan’s 41-run defeat against Australia in Taunton.

It was decided to wait till Pakistan announce their final 11 because that would perhaps underline the players, who had probably failed to impress the PM, who is also the only World Cup-winning Pakistani captain.

It was soon announced that Pakistan have opted to drop Asif Ali and young fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi and have instead opted for leggie Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim in their line-up for the high-pressure encounter.

One wasn’t sure whether the changes were made after Imran’s tweets because Sarfraz and Pakistan didn’t take Imran’s advice to bat first. Sarfraz won the toss and elected to bowl, hoping that moisture in the wicket would help his fast bowlers. Apart from Mohammad Amir, they were unable to exploit the conditions and India managed to post 336-5.

Earlier Imran minced no words as he made a series of tweets to give his expert advice to Sarfraz ahead of the big game against India.

He stressed the importance of mental strength to succeed in international sport. “When I started my cricketing career I assumed success was 70% talent & 30% mind. By the time I finished playing cricket I felt it was 50-50 ratio,” he tweeted.

“But now I tend to agree with my friend Gavaskar it's 60% mental strength & 40 % talent. Today role of mind will be more than 60%.”Imran hailed Sarfraz for being a bold captain. Imran had also said: “All fears of losing should be banished from the mind as the mind can only process one thought at a time. Fear of losing leads to a negative & defensive strategy & crucially mistakes by opponents are not pounced upon.”