‘Johnson’s Brexit plan would crumble’

LONDON: Boris Johnson´s Brexit strategy would collapse under scrutiny, one of his rivals to become Britain´s prime minister said ahead of the first televised debate Sunday — which the front-runner is skipping. Five of the six rivals seeking the leadership of the governing Conservative Party were to go head to head in a 90-minute broadcast from 1730 GMT, with Johnson set to be given an empty podium.

The former foreign secretary has come under fire from his rivals for giving few interviews and public appearances and for avoiding the Channel 4 TV debate. Ex-London mayor Johnson claims direct bickering between them will be counter-productive.

The contenders have different strategies on how to deliver Brexit. Britain is due to leave the European Union on the twice-postponed deadline of October 31.

Rival Rory Stewart said Johnson´s plans for Brexit would come “off the rails” once subject to detailed examination. “How is Boris going to deliver Brexit? He keeps saying ´I am going to deliver it´. I don´t even know what he believes. He won´t talk to me. He won´t talk to you. He won´t talk to the public,” he told BBC television.

Conservative MPs whittle the contenders down to two through successive rounds of voting next week from Tuesday, before the 160,000 grassroots party members pick the winner in a postal ballot.

Johnson topped Thursday´s first round with 114 votes, ahead of Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt on 43 and Environment Secretary Michael Gove on 37. Former Brexit secretary Raab got 27, interior minister Sajid Javid got 23 and International Development Secretary Stewart was on 19. There are 50 votes to play for that went to candidates who have dropped out and contenders need 33 votes to get through Tuesday´s second round, when at least one more candidate will be eliminated. The survivors will face a BBC television debate later Tuesday, which Johnson will attend.