US prepares for war by planting cyber bug inside Kremlin’s power grid

THE US has escalated its cyber attacks against Russia according to a shock report from senior Pentagon sources after planting a malware bug that could shut down the entire country’s pwoer grid “in case of military war”.

In a bombshell report, the US is stepping up digital incursions into Russia’s electric power grid, according to media. The unprecedented move means that US is now poised to conduct cyber-strikes in the event of a major conflict between the US and Russia. Senior government officials have described how US efforts to infiltrate key Russian targets has become “far, far more aggressive over the past year”.

The actions include the classified deployment of American computer code inside Russia’s power grid and other targets.As part of these attacks, the US has placed of potentially crippling malware inside the Russian system at a depth and with an aggressiveness that had never been tried before.

The “digital incursions” are intended to serve as a warning to President Vladimir Putin, in response to Russian interference in US elections in 2016.The US Cyber Command, a secretive arm of the Pentagon, is responsible for the cyber-attacks and has recently shifted towards a more offensive strategy.

However, despite this denial, United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo refused to deny the report.He told Fox News this afternoon: “I don’t talk about intelligence matters. We will do whatever we can to protect this country.” If true, the efforts lay a groundwork for an attack on the Russian grid on an unprecedented scale if the two countries were to enter into conflict.

One senior intelligence official said: “We are doing things at a scale that we never contemplated a few years ago.” The FBI had previously warned that Russia had inserted malware that could sabotage US power plants, oil and gas pipelines, or water supplies in any future conflict with the US.

Times’ Russia report is ‘virtual treason,’: US President Donald Trump on Saturday accused The New York Times of “a virtual act of treason,” after it reported the US is stepping up digital incursions into Russia´s electric power grid. Current and former government officials have described the classified deployment of American computer code inside Russia´s power grid and other targets, the Times reported.

The action is intended partly as a warning but also to leave the US poised to conduct cyberstrikes in the event of a major conflict between the US and Russia, the newspaper said. Trump tweeted that the accusations were “NOT TRUE,” calling the media “corrupt” and repeating accusations that journalists are “the enemy of the people.” “Do you believe that the Failing New York Times just did a story stating that the United States is substantially increasing Cyber Attacks on Russia,” he wrote. “This is a virtual act of Treason by a once great paper so desperate for a story, any story, even if bad for our Country.”