As Peru tightens its border, desperate Venezuelans cling to asylum lifeline

TUMBES: Thousands of Venezuelans crossed into Peru despite a crackdown on migrants without passports or visas meant to stem the flood of immigration from their crisis-stricken nation, as many lacking those documents filed asylum requests instead.

Venezuela’s economic collapse under President Nicolas Maduro has unleashed the biggest migratory crisis in recent Latin American history, forcing countries like Peru - a developing nation of 32 million people - to grapple with an unprecedented surge in immigration. Under the new rules imposed on Saturday, migrants must have passports and visas before coming to Peru - closing a door to many Venezuelans who cannot afford the fees needed to acquire them.

However, asylum seekers are not required to have passports under international law, providing poor Venezuelans with a way around the changes. Desperate Venezuelans rushed to reach Peru before the crackdown took effect. A record 4,700 asylum claims were filed in Peru on Friday, part of more than 8,000 Venezuelans who entered the country that day, according to the U.N. refugee agency, UNHCR. Thousands of Venezuelans waited in lines at the border checkpoint in Tumbes on Saturday, as immigration officials struggled to process a backlog of paperwork. Some of them had walked for weeks to reach Peru, U.N. officials said. Families spread out their luggage on sidewalks and streets, with children playing and adults napping. “This is my last resort. I hope they let me in,” Yaisy Segovia said, as she waited to fill out a form requesting asylum at tents set up by the UN refugee agency UNHCR.

Inside the tents, U.N. assistants helped Venezuelans answer questions on the forms. Segovia, 32, said she left her three children with their grandparents in Venezuela to seek work in Peru. After trekking and taking buses through Colombia and Ecuador, she made it to Tumbes, only to be robbed of her immigration documents and cash late on Friday, she said.

“I just want this trip to be over.” The United Nations estimates that 4 million Venezuelan refugees and migrants have fled widespread shortages of basic foods and medicines as well as political violence in their homeland.