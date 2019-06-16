close
Mon Jun 17, 2019
June 17, 2019

Body found in search for missing woman

World

June 17, 2019

LONDON: Police investigating the murder of a woman who went missing in May have found a body.Julia Rawson disappeared from her home in Dudley, in the West Midlands, on May 12. Police say the discovery was made in the Tipton area on Wednesday June 12 by specialist officers searching for the 42-year-old.

Formal identification of the body is taking place and a post-mortem will be held in due course, West Midlands Police said. Two men have been charged with Julia’s murder and appeared at Walsall Magistrates’ Court on May 27.Nathan Maynard-Ellis, 28, of Mission Drive, Tipton, and David Leesley, 23, of Dereton Close, Russell’s Hall, have both been remanded in custody.

