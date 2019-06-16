Restoration of power supply to Naran sought

MANSEHRA: The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has failed to restore power supply to Naran even seven months after its suspension. The power supply was suspended in November last year when heavy snowfall caused damage to electricity infrastructure in Kaghan valley.

"The business community running around 200 hotels and area residents are still suffering the brunt of the snowfall that lashed the valley last year and disrupted electricity to Naran," said the hoteliers association president Seth Matiullah while speaking to reporters on Sunday.

One travelling between Kaghan and Naran section of the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad can witness electricity transmission lines and polls still lying on the ground and some in River Kunhar.

"The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government claims much about promoting tourism and opening more such avenues but it couldn't restore power supply to Naran even after seven months of the snowfall in Kaghan valley," said a tourist Qamar Hanif.

He said that picnickers coming here from across the country to enjoy nature also bear the extra financial burden because of the suspension of electricity supply in the valley. The business community has been relying on electric generators, gas cylinders and electricity produced through mini water turbines installed at local streams in absence of Pesco's electricity.

"Owing to the absence of electricity in Naran, we use gas-run irons to press clothes of visitors, which costs extra money," said a presser. The tourists flocked to the Kaghan valley from across the country after the National Highway Authority cleared Kaghan-Naran section of Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road to traffic before Eidul Fitr after cutting glaciers and removing snow from it.