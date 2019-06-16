32 teachers, four principals of Kohistan honoured

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department has awarded cash and commendation certificates to 32 teachers, including four principals of government higher schools of Kohistan, for performance during the last one year. A ceremony was held at the jirga hall in Dasu, the district headquarters of Upper Kohistan, where DC Hamidur Rehman gave away the cash awards of Rs1.8 million and certificates to 28 teachers and four principals of different schools.