Mon Jun 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 17, 2019

21 motorbikes impounded in Lahore

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 17, 2019

LAHORE: Dolphin Squad and PRU helped 60 people on different roads of the City during the last week. In the last week, Dolphin Squad and PRU checked 92 vehicles, 96,000 motorbikes and more than 61,000 persons. Twenty-one motorbikes were impounded and 73 persons were arrested due to incomplete documents. Dolphins and PRU wings showed immediate response to the all the 661 calls received on helpline 15. They also arrested nine persons for violating the laws on wheelie, four for firing and five for kite flying.

