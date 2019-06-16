Four POs, facilitators held in Karak

KARAK: The police said they have arrested the ringleader of kidnappers and proclaimed offender Kifayatullah alias Patto after a brief encounter.

The police said a hand-grenade and a Kalashnikov rifle were also recovered from him. Taking action on a tip-off, a police party led by Station House Officer Rihanullah raided the hideout of the outlaw Kifayatullah in the remote Shagi Lawagher area in the limits of Karak city police station.

The police said the PO opened fire on the raiding party, which was promptly returned. After a brief encounter, they said, Kifayatullah surrendered to the police. They said the PO was wanted to the Karak police in a murder case of an army soldier Rehmanullah.

Meanwhile, the police also arrested three proclaimed offenders identified as Khayal Badshah, Tariq Nawaz and Faizullah and four facilitators of the POs. Two pistols of 12 bore and 30 bore and dozens of cartridges were recovered from them. Cases were registered.