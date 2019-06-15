Injuries to key players disrupt teams’ plans

LONDON: The incessant, seemingly never-ending rain in the United Kingdom has been one of the big talking points during the World Cup. The other is injuries.

There were a few risky picks before the World Cup, some of them have worked out well, while others have not. Then, after the tournament started, there have been more injuries, and more than one player has gone home too.

And now, with Eoin Morgan and Jason Roy both picking up injuries during England’s game against West Indies, the list of injured men has only grown longer.

Homeward bound

Dale Steyn was one of those players who came into the World Cup with an injury cloud hovering over him, as was the case with England’s Mark Wood and India’s Kedar Jadhav.

Jadhav has gone fine so far, though he has not been called on to do much, and Wood has also recovered well enough to be a big part of England’s plans.

But Steyn had to leave for home without bowling a single ball in the tournament. The old shoulder injury, which has kept Steyn off the field for long periods in recent months and years, flared up again, and he has since been replaced by Beuran Hendricks.

Like Steyn, veteran Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Shahzad has also had to fly back after two games. His exit, however, has been mired in controversy. The Afghanistan Cricket Board has sent him home because of a knee injury, but Shahzad has since come out claiming that he was fit, and blamed all sorts of factors for his ouster in favour of Ikram Alikhil.

Bring on the covers

The two other major injuries, which have not yet led to replacements but back-ups flying out to the UK, involve Australia and India.

Marcus Stoinis, the Australia all-rounder, picked up a side strain during the game against India, and is still not match fit. Mitchell Marsh has joined the team as cover, which is also the case with Rishabh Pant, who flew across to be stand-by after Shikhar Dhawan suffered a hairline fracture when he was hit on the left thumb while batting in that game against Australia.

The knockdowns

Jofra Archer is very quick, and too quick for Hashim Amla, as was evident during the tournament opener between England and South Africa. He copped a nasty-looking blow to the head, and had to go off.

Concussion tests were carried out but, with South Africa’s chase going off the rails, he returned to bat. The debate on whether he should have returned will likely go on for a long time, but he certainly sat out South Africa’s next game, against Bangladesh, because of the injury.

It was not clear if Rashid Khan will be fit to make the XI for Afghanistan’s next game, against South Africa on Saturday, but he was certainly looking a bit dazed after ducking into a quick Lockie Ferguson short delivery that didn’t bounce as much as Rashid looked like he expected it to. He has been treated for concussion since.

It’s a hectic World Cup schedule, in what is a hectic calendar overall, and it can’t be easy. But the World Cup, already hit badly by the weather, will need the top-of-the-line players to stay the course. Somehow.