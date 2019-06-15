Numbers tilt in India’s favour

MANCHESTER: Sport is now a science and cricket is no exception. It’s the numbers that more often than not suggest which team is the favourite and which team could be found lacking on the field on a particular day.

Going into the much-anticipated Pakistan-India match here at Old Trafford on Sunday, the numbers are stacked heavily in favour of Virat Kohli and his in-form team.

It’s not just India’s unbeaten (6-0) World Cup record against Pakistan. Their statistical superiority goes way beyond it. In recent times, India have been so dominant that Pakistan’s title-winning triumph in the ICC Champions Trophy two years ago looks like a fluke.

Since June 2017, when Pakistan thrashed India in the Champions Trophy final, much has changed tilting the balance in India’s favour. India’s win percentage (71) in ODI cricket is way better than Pakistan’s (39). The Indians have scored more centuries (India’s 35 to Pakistan’s 18). India’s collective batting average (43.7) is significantly better than Pakistan’s (34.8).

One of the reasons why Pakistan lost in their previous game against Australia was their poor fielding. They lag behind India in that area too. Pakistan’s catch success is 74 per cent as compared to India’s 81 per cent. In the bowling department, Pakistan get milked for 5.23 runs per over against India’s 5.07.

India also have a better win record against Pakistan in England. They lead 3-2 though Pakistan famously defeated them by 180 runs in their last meeting in on English soil. Pakistan and India have only played once previously in Manchester in World Cup 1999 when India won comfortably.

Things weren’t always like that in the past.

Back in the eighties, Pakistan were the dominant team and seldom lost to India. In the eighties they had a win-loss record of 19-9 against India.

Ask Zaheer Abbas and the former Pakistan captain will tell you that Pakistan are capable of reviving that spirit at Old Trafford on Sunday.

“My message to Pakistan is just go out and play fearless cricket. Play your natural game like you played against India in the Champions Trophy final. Don’t be scared of losing. If you give your best shot, you can win tomorrow,” he said.