Sun Jun 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 16, 2019

Jobs on the line!

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 16, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Sunday’s World Cup match between Pakistan and India is important for many reasons, one of them being the future of the Greenshirts’ coaching staff and the selectors.

Jobs including that of head coach Mickey Arthur, bowling coach Azhar Mahmood, batting coach Grant Flower, fielding coach Grant Bradburn, chief selector Inzamamul Haq and even captain Sarfaraz Ahmad depend on Sunday’s result.

Victory will not only brighten Pakistan’s chances of advancing to the semi-finals, it will also provide a new lease of life to the above mentioned officials.

Defeat, on the other hand, would most likely mean curtains for Pakistan as even victories in the next four outings would possibly not be enough.

With Australia, New Zealand, India and England already looking in a threatening mood, earning a place in the semi-finals will be an arduous job.

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani on numerous occasions has made it clear that all major decisions would be taken at the end of the World Cup.

