Pak fans want players to be at their best

ISLAMABAD: Fans expect nothing less than a hundred percent effort from each member of the Pakistan team in Sunday’s World Cup match against India at Old Trafford in Manchester.

As Pakistani fans give final touches to preparations to watch the mother of all matches, majority of them feel that it is time for Sarfaraz’s men to raise their game to new heights.

“We expect nothing less than hundred percent from each Pakistan player in the do-or-die match. While India can afford a loss, we have no option but to win. Besides this match is against India and we need to stamp our authority,” said Faisal Suleman, who plans to watch the match at a cinema hall in Islamabad.

“I am surprised at the Indian cricket board’s double standards. I was expecting India to forfeit the World Cup match as they don’t want to play against us. When it comes to bilateral series, India have other rules and when it comes to playing for points they act differently, club cricketer Asif Hasan said. “We must play to our potential to repeat our Champions Trophy final performance.”

Islamabad Under-19 player Hasan Nawaz said Pakistan’s overwhelming success at The Oval two years ago was enough to put India under pressure. “I think that was a telling blow for India. The last One-Day we played against India in England is enough to prove that Pakistan are a better outfit.”

Fans believe that Pakistan have the ability to raise their game when it comes to playing against India.

“Pakistan is a sort of team that can raise the level of the game when experts start writing them off. I am hopeful on Sunday every player will be at his best,” he said.

“We might not have won a World Cup match against India, but this is a new ground, new occasion and I am hopeful the result will be different this time,” Abid Ali, a local club cricketer, said.

Meanwhile, giant screens at two malls in Islamabad and at F-9 Park have been raised for local fans to see the action live.

Majority of the locals, however, are more interested in arranging small gatherings at home at enjoy the match.