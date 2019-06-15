close
Sun Jun 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
N
NNI
June 16, 2019

8 LPG shops sealed, 30 cattle impounded

National

N
NNI
June 16, 2019

LAHORE: Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan Naserullah Ranjha, in a crackdown, have sealed eight LPG shops and impounded 30 cattle.

The AC also took three petrol refilling machines into custody and impounded 30 cattle in UC-227 Boostan Colony besides imposing Rs 30,000 fine on their owners.

He said the crackdown was under way against illegal petrol pump, petrol shops and illegal decanting of LPG. So far a number of cases had been registered against violators and seized their shops and equipments, he added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan