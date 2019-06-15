8 LPG shops sealed, 30 cattle impounded

LAHORE: Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan Naserullah Ranjha, in a crackdown, have sealed eight LPG shops and impounded 30 cattle.

The AC also took three petrol refilling machines into custody and impounded 30 cattle in UC-227 Boostan Colony besides imposing Rs 30,000 fine on their owners.

He said the crackdown was under way against illegal petrol pump, petrol shops and illegal decanting of LPG. So far a number of cases had been registered against violators and seized their shops and equipments, he added.