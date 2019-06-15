PTI to have separate set up in South Punjab

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to establish a separate provincial level organisation for South Punjab, a province, it has promised to create during its tenure.

This was decided in a meeting between Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan and PTI Chief Organiser Saifullah Khan Nyazee here. They discussed at length the important issues relating to re-organisation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. Overall political situation of the country also came under discussion during the meeting. Prime Minister directed the PTI chief organiser to give organisational responsibilities to hardworking and faithful party workers.

In a statement, the PTI chief organiser said that pary was fully committed to protect rights of people of South Punjab.

Nyazee maintained that he had sought directions from the prime minister to establish provincial level organisation, which would be constituted as per guidelines laid down by the chairman.

“This organisation will carry forward the agenda of people’s welfare and the reorganisation process of the party across the country will also be concluded soon,” he explained.

He said this organisation of PTI would further the agenda of welfare of the people of South Punjab.

The slogan of creation of South Punjab has been an attractive one for political parties over the years. However, it remains a pipe dream so far. The proposed province is to consist of Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Mianwali, Layyah and Bhakkar.

The ruling PTI leadership had promised before the general elections last year to push for South Punjab province within six months. However, nothing concrete has so far come up on this count. Though, the party leadership has sought cooperation of opposition parties for this purpose, as a two-thirds majority vote is needed for a constitutional amendment.

On its own or even with the support of its allies, the ruling PTI is not in a position to initiate a move in Parliament for the new province, without winning support of the opposition parties. However, in the given political scenario, it goes without saying that there is hardly any possibility of PTI government winning backing of PPP and PML-N in the legislature with several of their leaders are behind the bars or facing trials for their alleged wrong-doings.