Mustafa Khokhar to seek justice against ‘false’ FIR

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Standing Committee for Human Rights in the Senate and spokesman to the Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar on Saturday said he will write a letter for seeking justice against, what he called, illegal and unlawful act committed by Islamabad police and administration.

“The Chief Justice has taken a strong stance against false evidence and FIR so he would apprise him of the situation requesting him to take the notice of this illegal act by the Islamabad police and administration and about false and concocted FIR,” he said while addressing a press conference at the media office Islamabad on Saturday evening flanked by chief Media Coordinator to the PPP Chairman Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Senator Mustafa Khokhar said an FIR was registered against him by Islamabad police on the day President Asif Ali Zardari was arrested by NAB in Islamabad. “The FIR was sealed and he was not informed about this FIR,” he said. He said that police neither informed him of the FIR nor provided him the same for four days.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan, Interior Minister Brig. Aijaz or someone at senior position might be involved in this unlawful act.

He said that Zardari’s vehicle came out of Zardari House Islamabad after 5.15 pm whereas the FIR was registered against him at 4.30 pm for resisting President Zardari’s arrest which is totally untrue and based on falsehood.

Senator Khokhar also said discussion in the country should have been the price hike and an anti-people budget by PTI government but unfortunately the discussion in the media and public is about the arrests of political leadership of PPP. “The government wants to shift the focus toward these arrests because it does not want people to know about what hardship this PTI anti-people budget will bring to the people,” he said.

He said the government wanted to diver the attention from the budget and the day when the Economic Survey for 2018-19 was presented and they arrested former president Asif Ali Zardari and now Faryal Talpur.

He said the government claimed that they have nothing to do with these arrests and it is process of the accountability however it is not accountability but the political victimization.

To a question about the predictions of Sheikh Rashid Ahmed for more arrests in the coming days, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar questioned that how Sheikh Rashid Ahmed get know the event before happening. “How all the ministers started to predict these things, he further questioned.

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar concluded by saying that he will also discuss this matter with the members of Human Rights Committee of the Senate and will also take notice of this unlawful act of Islamabad police as Chairman Human Rights Committee of the Senate.