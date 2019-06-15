One dead, 16 injured in road mishaps

SHEIKHUPURA: At least one person died and 16 others injured in separate road accidents here on Saturday police said.

The first accident took place at Service Road near Khanqah Dogran Interchange in Sheikhupura where two over speeding motorcycles collided with each other.

One person identified as Muhammad Iqbal hailing from Safdarabad died in the accident while another was critically injured as his both legs were broken.