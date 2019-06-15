close
Four arrested

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 16, 2019

PAKPATTAN: Police Saturday arrested four drug peddlers and bootleggers and recovered drugs from their possession. The police detained M Afzal and M Mustafa of Chak Pir Ghani and unearthed a distillery and seized 51 litre liquor. Police detained Manzoor Ahmad of Chak Pir Ghani and recovered 1,050 grams charas. Police arrested Hina Bibi of Pir Ghani bridge and recovered 1,345 gram charas.

