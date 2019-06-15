close
Sun Jun 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 16, 2019

Doctors’ ‘negligence’ protested

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 16, 2019

MINGORA: The relatives stage protest outside the Civil Hospital in Kabal after a patient died due to alleged negligence of the doctors. Kashif, Sadiq and others said that they had brought the wife of Fazal Abar to the hospital early in the day but there was no doctor to treat her. “After hours of delay, the staff asked to shift the patient to the Saidu Sharif Hospital and the patient expired on the way,” said Kashif.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan