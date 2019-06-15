Doctors’ ‘negligence’ protested

MINGORA: The relatives stage protest outside the Civil Hospital in Kabal after a patient died due to alleged negligence of the doctors. Kashif, Sadiq and others said that they had brought the wife of Fazal Abar to the hospital early in the day but there was no doctor to treat her. “After hours of delay, the staff asked to shift the patient to the Saidu Sharif Hospital and the patient expired on the way,” said Kashif.