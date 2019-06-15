461 awarded degrees at GIK Institute convocation

SWABI: Speakers at Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology said that skilled human resource was the most important contributor to the economic development and prosperity of a nation.

They were addressing the 23rd convocation of GIK Institute here on Saturday. Engr Shamsul Mulk, president of Society for the Promotion of Engineering Sciences and Technology in Pakistan (SOPREST) and former Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was chief guest on the occasion.

Shakeel Durrani, Executive Director SOPREST, Engr. Jehangir Bashar, Rector GIK Institute, Prof. Dr. Jameelun Nabi, Pro-Rector, (Academics), Sardar Aminullah Khan, Pro-Rector (Administration and Finance), faculty deans, heads of departments, officials of various institutions, academic staff, students and their parents attended the convocation. Shamsul Mulk awarded degrees to a total of 461 students, including six PhDs. He also awarded gold medals to the students who showed outstanding performance in different disciplines of Engineering and Management Sciences.

The PhD degrees were awarded to Alamgir Naushad, Nazia Nasr, Syed Afaq Ali Shah, Mavra Ishfaq, Muhammad Riaz and Manzoor Hussain. The Ghulam Ishaq Khan Medal for best academic record was awarded to Muhammad Shoaib Ijaz and Quaid-i-Azam Medal for best overall performance was awarded to Sarah Mustafa.

The MS gold medalists were: Muhammad Ghufran Khan and Sana Khan. The BS gold medalists were: Ahmad Ayub, Ali Mardan Khan, Hafiz Muhammad Hassan Butt, Jawairia Hussain, Khaqan Zeb, Muhammad Rauhaan Khan, Muhammad Shoaib Ijaz, Saad Ali, Sarah Mustafa, Muhammad Ghufran Khan and Sana Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, Shamsul Mulk said: “The dynamic work environment of the 21st century requires that our youth be equipped with contemporary skills to excel in their professions as well as to have the potential for continuous growth and learning.” He said that it gave him great pleasure to state that in the Engineering Category the GIK Institute has been ranked number 3 overall the country by HEC and number one in the private sector and has been placed in the highest category (W) for Quality Assurance.