Heat wave hits Karachi, Lahore

KARACHI/LAHORE: Karachi residents faced immense problems due to prolonged power outage throughout the city on Saturday as the weather became excruciating hot, with mercury lingering between 39 to 41°c. While sizzling heat engulfed Lahore on Saturday.

Karachi-Electric (KE) Corporation, in wake of the situation caused by weather, sent messages to citizens about load management of electric supply. KE, in a statement, said that due to the increase in heat and low pressure of gas supply, demand increased by consumers. Residents of the metropolis faced more than 10 hours of power outage on Friday.

Federal Minister Omar Ayub Khan rejected the claims by KE, saying that the Sui Southern Gas Company is providing more than necessary gas supply to KE. He said that approval has been given for an additional 150MW.

According to the Meteorological Department, sea breeze will remain cut off. In a recent statement, the Met office informed that due to continued suspension of sea breeze the heat wave condition will prevail from June 13-15, 2019, with temperature likely to range in 40-42°c in the city. In a turn of events, the Met department predicted rain in Karachi, Hyderabad and Mirpirkhas.

Karachi residents faced more problems due to a power breakdown at Dhabeji water pumping station. A 72-inch diametre pipeline burst due to which more than 100 million gallons of water will not be supplied to Karachi.

Later in the day, KE said that it has restored the electric supply to the water station. Spokesman of the Water Board said that it can take up to 90 hours to restore the water supply.

Meanwhile, Lahore sizzled on Saturday as the temperature soared to 40°c, matching pace with the rest of the cities, especially across Sindh.

The Meteorological Department said that the temperature will likely rise to 41 to 42°c. The Met department added that the weather might change around night time. The other cities of the country faced similarly scorching weather in the month of June.