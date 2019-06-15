Pakistan vs India: High-voltage World Cup 2019 match today

MANCHESTER: Finally the wait is over. The moment has arrived. The stage is all set for the most anticipated match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, as the traditional arch-rivals, Pakistan and India, are ready to win the day as they lock horns at the Old Trafford, Manchester today (Sunday).

The toss will take place at 2:00 pm and action will kick-off at 2:30pm PST. As many as one billion people are expected to watch the match on television. It's a special time. It's an opportunity for cricketers to cement their legacies and bring joy to their countries.

Pakistan comes into this match with one win and two losses. The team so far has lived up to its unpredictable tag as they lost to West Indies and Australia but surprisingly beat tournament favourites England.

The Green Shirts will be looking to win their first-ever match against India at the World Cup. India, on the other hand, is unbeaten in the tournament.

They have outclassed South Africa and Australia in their previous encounters of the tournament.