South Africa beat Afghanistan

CARDIFF: South Africa revived their World Cup hopes with a nine-wicket victory over Afghanistan here Saturday.
Having failed to win any of their first four matches, they dismissed a winless Afghanistan for 125 after two rain delays cut the match to 48 overs.
Imran Tahir struck twice in his first over and took 4-29 as Afghanistan lost five for eight in 29 balls.
Quinton de Kock made 68 as South Africa reached their revised target of 127 with 19.5 overs to spare.
