Heatwave hits Karachi, Lahore

KARACHI/LAHORE: Karachi residents faced immense problems due to prolonged power outage throughout the city on Saturday as the weather became excruciating hot, with mercury lingering between 39 to 41°c. While sizzling heat engulfed Lahore on Saturday.

Karachi-Electric (KE) Corporation, in wake of the situation caused by weather, sent messages to citizens about load management of electric supply. KE, in a statement, said that due to the increase in heat and low pressure of gas supply, demand increased by consumers. Residents of the metropolis faced more than 10 hours of power outage on Friday. Later in the day, KE said it has restored electric supply to the water station.

Meanwhile, Lahore sizzled on Saturday as the temperature soared to 40°c, matching pace with the rest of the cities, especially across Sindh. The Met Department said that the temperature will likely rise to 41 to 42°c. Other cities of the country faced similarly scorching weather in the month of June.