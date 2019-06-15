Faryal on 9-day physical remand

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Saturday approved nine-day physical remand of Faryal Talpur, sister of former president Asif Ali Zardari, in fake bank accounts case. The court has directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to produce Faryal Talpur before the court again on June 24. During the hearing, the NAB prosecutor told the court that Faryal Talpur was arrested on Friday as she was primary accused in the fake bank accounts case. He told the court that her residence has been declared a sub-jail.

The NAB prosecutor further told the court that suspicious transactions of billions of rupees had been made in the bank account of the Zardari Group from the fake bank accounts, and the account had been operated by Talpur.

Faryal Talpur had signed for a transaction in the account with the name of Owais Muzaffar, the NAB prosecutor further told.

After appearing before the court while responding to media questions, Faryal Talpur said, “I leave my case to the Almighty Allah.”

She said everyone knows these arrests are political, not for accountability purpose.

The NAB arrested Faryal Talpur on Friday and declared her house a sub-jail.

Meanwhile, the NAB gave reasons for arrest of Faryal Talpur, alleging that being a director of Zardari Group Pvt Ltd she received two transactions of Rs30 million from fake bank accounts and transferred in the accounts of Owais Muzaffar.

Besides this, the NAB accused her of involvement in various fake transactions and way of fraudulent transactions through Summit Bank Limited in connivance with the bank officials.

The NAB sources said that Faryal Talpur was a director/shareholder of Zardari Group Pvt Ltd and received Rs15 million on 20-05-2014 from the fake bank account of A-one International. The sources said Faryal also received Rs15 million from another fake bank account of Umair Associates on the same date.

The NAB said being a signatory of the accounts of Zardari Group Pvt Ltd, Faryal transferred/integrated both the proceeds of Rs30 million in the accounts of Owais Muzaffar from where the amount was withdrawn as cash to break the trail of transaction.

Another reason, according to NAB, was that she abetted, assisted and connived with other accused persons to misappropriate various amounts through associates, benamidars and frontmen for placing, layering and integrating ill-gotten money to whiten.