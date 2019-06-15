close
Sun Jun 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
June 16, 2019

Big Pak-India WC clash today

Top Story

 
June 16, 2019

MANCHESTER: The ICC World Cup 2019 is drowning and needs a rescue act to save it from unseasonal English rains.That rescue act can take place at Old Trafford on Sunday (today) provided the sport’s biggest rivals – Pakistan and India – are allowed by the weather gods to play a full match in front of a sell-out crowd.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story