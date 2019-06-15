CM announces package for terror victims’ families

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Punjab government has announced a compensation package for the families of the citizens martyred in terrorist incidents. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said financial assistance would be provided to the families of the citizens martyred in terrorist incidents under “Khiraj Shuhada Package”.
