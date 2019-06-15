close
CM announces package for terror victims’ families

June 16, 2019

LAHORE: The Punjab government has announced a compensation package for the families of the citizens martyred in terrorist incidents. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said financial assistance would be provided to the families of the citizens martyred in terrorist incidents under “Khiraj Shuhada Package”.

