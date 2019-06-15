England ‘on a roll’ despite fitness fears

LONDON: Joe Root feels like England are “on a roll” at the World Cup, despite question marks over the fitness of Eoin Morgan and Jason Roy.

A comprehensive eight-wicket success over the West Indies on Friday made it three wins from four for the tournament hosts, with inviting fixtures against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka to come next week. The only down side of their trip to the Hampshire Bowl came in the form of injuries to captain Morgan, who suffered a back spasm, and opener Roy, who hurt his hamstring.

Both men hobbled from the field and did not bat in the second innings, leaving England hoping for good news from their respective scans. Root, who scored his second century of the campaign to seal victory against the Windies, admitted it was a worry but remains positive about England’s confident start.

“Of course it’s a concern, they are two very senior players and Morgs is our captain,” he said. “But that’s what we’ve prepared for going into this tournament, we’ve got strength in depth and we have guys who are performing, or have performed, in England shirts.

“There’s so many good things to come from this game too. We talk about momentum in competitions like this and it’s nice to feel like we’re getting on a bit of a roll.”